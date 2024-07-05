NEET PG 2024 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 exam date out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024. All those who registered for the medical entrance exam can now register themselves on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

What is NEET PG 2024 exam date?

As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2. Shift-wise schedule will be released in due course. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest information. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on June 23 and it was postponed as a precautionary measure.

The official notice reads, 'In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET PG 2024 exam has been rescheduled. The NEET PG 2024 shall now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.' The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, the notice further reads.

When will NEET PG 2024 admit cards be out?

As of now, the medical entrance exam conducting body has only announced the exam date. It is expected that the NBE will re-issue fresh NEET PG 2024 admit cards which will be issued 10-15 days before the exam. The board has yet not announced any expected date. Candidates are required to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

How to download NBE NEET PG 2024 new exam schedule?

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2024 exam schedule'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the exam schedule

Check and download the neet pg 2024 schedule for future reference

What is NEET PG?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), or NEET PG is an entrance exam in India conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government and medical colleges.