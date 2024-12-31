MP NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 2 schedule out, edit registration begins tomorrow - check details

MP NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the round 2 schedule for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate 2024. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round can check the details on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the edit registration facility will be available through the login from January 1 to 2. This facility will be available for all the candidates except the admitted candidates of the first round. The department will publish the remaining vacancy on January 3. Along with the vacancy list, the revised merit list, and eligible candidates list will be released on the same day, January 3.
MP NEET PG 204 counselling: Round 2 complete schedule
|Event
|Duration
|Edit Registration Facility by willing candidate through Login
(Except admitted candidates of first round)
|January 1 to 2, 2025 up to 11.59 pm
|Publication of Remaining Vacancy
|January 3
|Publication of Revised Merit List and Eligible Candidates list for Second Round
|January 3
|Fresh choice filling & choice locking for Second Round
(Compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of first round who have opted for up-gradation).
|January 3 to 6 up to 11.59 pm
|Second Round Allotment Result
|January 8
|Reporting at allotted Medical college in person for
documents verifications and admission
|January 9 to 13 up to 6 pm
|Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by
admitted candidates of second round and candidates of
first round who opted for upgrdation in second round
through candidate's login
|January 9 to 13, up to 11.59 pm
|Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college
level of First and Second Round
|January 9 to 13, up to 11.59 pm