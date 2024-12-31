MP NEET PG 2024 counselling: Round 2 schedule out, edit registration begins tomorrow - check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP NEET PG 204 counselling round 2 schedule out

MP NEET PG 2024 counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the round 2 schedule for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate 2024. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round can check the details on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the edit registration facility will be available through the login from January 1 to 2. This facility will be available for all the candidates except the admitted candidates of the first round. The department will publish the remaining vacancy on January 3. Along with the vacancy list, the revised merit list, and eligible candidates list will be released on the same day, January 3.

MP NEET PG 204 counselling: Round 2 complete schedule