MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 declared for classes 5th, and 8th - direct download link here MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 for classes 5th, and 8th has been declared. Students who appeared for the MP Board Re-Exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - www.rskmp.in/result.aspx.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 for classes 5 and 8. Students who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - rskmp.in. The State Education Centre under the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, conducted the re-examination of classes 5 and 8 between June 2nd and 9th. Over 86,000 students appeared for the 5th class exam, and more than 1.24 lakh students appeared for the 8th class exam from government, non-government schools, and registered madrasas. A total of 322 centres were set up for evaluation of the answer sheets, where online entry of marks was made on the portal by over 22,000 evaluators. In order to download MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 5th, and 8th, the students are required to follow the easy steps given below. Apart from the website, students have opportunity to download their results via QR code.

How to download MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 5th, and 8th?

Visit the official website - rskmp.in. Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam Result 2025'. It will redirect you to a login window, where you need to enter your roll number in the designated space. Click on 'view' button to view your result. Download and take a printout of the MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download MP Board Re-Exam 2025 Result for classes 5th and 8th

When will i receive original marksheet?

Students can download the MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 5th, and 8th from the official website. However, the original marksheet will be provided by the concerned school after some time. Students can directly access the MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025 5th, and 8th link by clicking on the provided link. Check the official website for latest updates.