Last date today: MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024 registration window closes at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to close the registration window today for the Centralised Process of Admission (CAP) for MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024. All those who have qualified for the written exam can register themselves for the counselling process on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of CAP registration for Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign National Student (FNS), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) candidates is August 10, 2024.

Candidates are required to remit an application fee while submitting their MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024 registration forms. Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs. 2000 as an application fee while the NRI candidates will have to pay Rs. 5,000. The CET cell with conduct e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms will be submitted by Jul 21. The alphabetical list for round 1 will be released on July 23.

The alphabetical query resolution for MH CET 2-year LLB 2024 can be done between July 23 and 26. The final merit list for the first round will be released on July 29. Candidates need to submit specific documents during their online registration.

How to register?

Go to the official MAH CET Cell website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the notification link that reads,

Admission Process A.Y 2024-25'

Now, navigate 'L.L.B. - 3-Years' option under the Under Graduate Courses tab.

Now, click out the 'New Registration' tab.

Fill out the form and submit it after reviewing all the entered details.

Documents required

Candidates are required to submit the following documents while submitting their online registrations.

CET appolication form

Roll number, registration number

CET percentile, and CET scorecard

Photo (4 KB-100 KB), Signature (1 KB-30 KB)

Scanned copies of Required documents (jpg/bmp/jpeg/PDF/png)

SSC/HSC marks details

Degree Marks (Yearly/Semester) details

