Friday, October 04, 2024
     
JEECUP counselling 2024 round 7 choice filling begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- here's how to apply

JEECUP counselling 2024 round 7 choice filling window has been activated at the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling session can apply by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 12:49 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2024 Round 7: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has started the Round 7 (Special Round) Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024 on its website. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling can do so before October 6. The seat allotment results will be out on October 7, 2024.

After the release of seat allotment results, the candidates will be able to deposit their fees for seat acceptance cum counselling fees between October 8 and 10. The round 7 document verification at the district help centres will be done between October 8 and 10. The admission fee submission in the respective institute and PI reporting can be done between October 8 and 10. The round 7 admitted seat withdrawal will be done on October 10. 

JEECUP counselling 2024: How to fill choices for round 7?

  • Visit the official website,  jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Round 7 (Special Round) Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the login window
  • Now, select the counselling name, application number, password, security pin, and click on 'sign in'
  • Select course, college and click on 'submit'
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

JEECUP counselling 2024 round 7: Seat acceptance fee

Candidates who receive a seat will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- and a counselling charge of Rs. 250. Also, the candidates should have their documents validated at the support centres. The candidates are required to pay the fee within the specified timeline.

What after JEECUP counselling round 7 Choice Filling Window Closes?

Once the choice-filling window for JEECUP closes, the council will release the seat allotment results online. Candidates will be able to check JEECUP counselling round 7 seat allotment results by visiting the official website,  jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

