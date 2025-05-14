JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer keys released for BArch and BPlanning: How to raise objections JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for the JEE main 2025 session 2 exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of JEE. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 for BArch and B.Planning. Candidates who appeared forthe JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam can download their answer keys by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In order to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer keys, the candidates are required to use their pplication number and password on the login page. The testing agency has released the JEE Main 2025 response sheet along with the answer key. Students can use the provisional answer key to evaluate their probable score.

Raise objections if any

Students who are not satisfied with JEE Main 20225 session 2 answer keys, can raise objections against the answer keys. The last date to challenge the JEE Main 2025 paper 2a, 2 B answer keys is May 15.

Direct link to challenge JEE main 2025 answer keys

How to raise objections against JEE main 2025 session 2 answer keys?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for Answer Key Challenge of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2025 Session 2, Paper 2A (B. Arch) & 2B (B. Planning) (April 2025) – Reg.' flashing under public notices.

It will redirect you to the new page.

Check details and raise objections if any by clicking on the 'Answer Key Challenge for JEE(Main)-2025 Session-2 (Paper-II)'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your application number, password, captcha and click on submit.

Raise objection, pay prescribed fee, and submit.

Candidates who are not satisfied with provisional answer keys will have to pay an application fee of 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2025 will be entertained.