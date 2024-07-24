Wednesday, July 24, 2024
     
JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Spot round schedule for B.Tech/B.Arch released; check here

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 Spot round schedule for B.Tech/B.Arch has been released by the Joint Admission Committee (JAC). Candidates who wish to appear in the spot round process can check the complete schedule here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2024 15:57 IST
JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has released the spot round schedule for B.Tech. and B.Arch. courses. As per the schedule, the spot round will take place between July 29 to August 1 at the Ambedkar Auditorium, Delhi Technological University. The complete schedule can be checked on the official website. 

Registration is not 'mandatory'

To appear in the JAC Delhi Counselling 2024 process, the candidates are not required to apply separately. Their existing online registrations will be considered for the JAC Delhi Counselling procedure.

Those who have not registered for the JAC Delhi counselling but have passed the JEE Main or NATA 2024 exam are eligible for the spot round for Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) admissions.

The official notice reads, 'JAC Delhi registered candidates who have been admitted in any programmes offered by any of the participating universities in any round are not eligible for the spot round'.

The declaration of the upgrade round result will be on June 26. The list of the tentative vacancies for the spot round will be displayed on the same day at 8 pm. Revised vacancies for the general category will be posted on July 30 after 8 pm depending on category seat availability.

