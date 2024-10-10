ICSI CS December 2024 registration deadline today; how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICSI CS December 2024 registration deadline today

ICSI CS December 2024 registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration window for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination for the December 2024 session today, October 10. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of application window. However, the application window with late fee will remain open from October 11 to 15. Candidates can edit their application forms from October 16 to November 21. The whole process can be done at www.icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2024: Exam date

The CS December 2024 exam will be conducted at various exam centres from December 21 to 30. The exam duration will be 3 hours and will take place in a single shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded 15 days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further details.

ICSI CS December 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on 'register for CSEET' under students tab

Register yourself

Provide your basic details to register yourself

On successful registration, proceed to the application form

Fill application form, pay fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ICSI CS December 2024: Registration Fee

Executive Programme - Rs. 1500/-

Professional Programme - Rs. 1800/-

Late fee for submission of exam form- Rs. 250/-

Change of Examination Centre, Module, Medium, optional subject - Rs. 250/-

Surcharge for appearing in Examinations from Overseas Centre (Dubai) (Over and above normal examination fee) - US$100

ICSI CS December 2024: Eligibility Criteria