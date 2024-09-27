ICSI CS December 2024: Registration deadline extended - new date here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ICSI CS December 2024 registration deadline extended

ICSI CS December 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the registration deadline for the Company Secretary Exam 2024 in view of the technical issues in the system. The candidates can check the revised timetable for the CS exam December 2024 session on the official website, ICSI, icsi.edu.

As per the revised schedule, The last date for submission of examination enrollment application has been extended to 10th October 2024. Earlier, the last date for application submission was September 25 without late fee. The exam authority has also changed the last date to submit Examination Enrollment with Late fee from 11th October, 2024 to 15th October, 2024. The candidates have been directed to submit application forms in the specified timeline as no examination enrollment application shall be accepted under any circumstances after the due date.

Moreover, the last date for submission of an application for grant of paper-wise exemption based on higher qualifications viz. LL.B. and ICMAI final pass and Addition of Module for the December 2024 session of Examination has been extended to October 15. Originally, the last date for application submission was October 10.

The official notice reads, 'In view of technical issues in the system, it has been decided to waive the Late Fee for submission of examination enrollment application for December 2024 Session of CS Executive and Professional Programme Examinations'.

Also, it should note that the students who have already paid the late fee of Rs. 250/- will be refunded. Additionally, the Change Request Window will now reopen on 16th October 2024 (instead of 11th October 2024) and will remain open until 20th November 2024.

Exam date

ICSI CS December 2024 exam will be conducted from December 21 onwards. The detailed schedule for the exam is available on the official website. Candidates can check the ICSI CS December 2024 exam dates in the provided PDF.