ICAI CA Convocation November 2023 schedule released at icai.org, check exam venue, dates, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI CA Convocation November 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the ICAI CA Convocation November 2023 Session. According to the schedule, the board will conduct the convocation on November 4, and 5 across 12 cities in India. The candidates can check the schedule at the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

The convocation ceremony will be held at Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Indore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, and New Delhi on November 4 and in Mumbai, it will be conducted on November 5.

The official notification reads, 'The next ICAI Convocation will be held at the following Cities as per dates mentioned, for Members who are enrolled during the period from 1st May 2023 to 20th October 2023. They will be awarded a Certificate of Membership/COP in the Convocation. Rank Holders of CA Final Examination held in May, 2023 will also be felicitated with the Rank Certificates.'

Date Cities (Centres) Region November 4, 2023 Ahmedabad Western Pune Bangalore Southern Chennai Hyderabad Kolkata Eastern Ghaziabad Central Indore Jaipur Ludhiana Northern New Delhi November, 4 and 5 Mumbai Western

The board has asked students to make necessary travel arrangements according to the convocation. The details regarding the timings will be shared by the respective regional offices. Students have been advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates on the ICAI CA convocation 2023.