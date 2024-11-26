ICAI CA 2024 foundation course exam date postponed, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA 2024 foundation course exam date postponed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2025 Foundation exams in view of Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal festivals across India. The exam was scheduled for January 14, and will now be held on January 16. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, icai.org.

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Makar Sankranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January-2025 the said examination dtd 14th January 2025 stands rescheduled to 16th January 2025''.

According to the exam schedule, the foundation exam will be conducted on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025 at various exam centres and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course. While announcing the change in the exam schedule, the board stated that there would be no change in the plan for the CA Inter exams scheduled for January 2025.

CA Inter January 2025 exam schedule

The CA January 2025 Intermediate Course exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 13 and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19 and 21 for Group II. All papers will be conducted in a single shift from 2 to 5 pm on all days.

CA Foundation January 2025 exam schedule

CA Foundation January 2025 exam will be held from January 12 to 20 in a single shift. The paper 1 and 2 of the foundation course will be held from 2 to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 to 4 pm on all days. In papers Papers 3 and 4, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas, in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1:45 to 2 pm. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website of ICAI for latest updates.