Haryana TET 2024 registration begins - how to fill application form

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana TET 2024 registration begins

Haryana TET 2024 registration: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has started the online registration procedure for the Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Candidates who wish to appear in the HTET 2024 exam can apply online through the official website, bsehhtet.com. The last date for submission of online application form is November 11. The correction window will remain available from November 15 to 17. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Primary Teacher (PRT): Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education. Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks and Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or Sr. Secondary/Graduation/Post Graduation with Hindi as one of the Subjects and consistently good academic record.

Note: Check the official notification for more details on subject-wise qualification details.

Haryana TET 2024 registration: How to fill application form?

Visit the official website, bsehhet.com

Click on 'online registration for HTET 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new page

Now, click on the login button

You need to first register yourself before proceeding application form

Login using credentials after successful registration

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay an application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Haryana TET 2024 registration

Haryana TET 2024 Registration Fee

SC and PH candidates of Haryana Domicile - Rs. 500/- (For one level only), Rs. 900/- (For two levels) and Rs. 1,200/- (For three levels)

For All Candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile

Rs. 1,000/- (For one level only)

Rs. 1,800/- (For two levels)

Rs. 2,400/- (For three levels)

All Candidates Non-Haryana Domicile (Including SC & PH)

Rs. 1,000/- (For one level only)

Rs. 1,800/- (For two levels)

Rs. 2,400/- (For three levels)

Haryana TET 2024 registration link