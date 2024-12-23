GATE 2025 exam dates released by IIT Roorkee- check subject wise engineering test schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2025 exam dates out

GATE 2025 exam schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 exam schedule. According to the timetable, the engineering entrance exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can check the subject-wise GATE 2024 exam schedule below.

Subject-wise GATE 2024 exam schedule

GATE Exam Dates Exam Timings Computer Science & Information Technology (CS) February 1, 2025 Session 1 - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Session 2 - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Agricultural Engineering (AG) February 1, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Mathematics (MA) February 1, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering (NM) February 1, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Metallurgical Engineering (MT) February 1, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Textile Engineering and Fiber Science (TF) February 1, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Instrumentation Engineering (IN) February 1, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Mechanical Engineering (ME) February 2, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Petroleum Engineering (PE) February 2, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Architecture and Planning (AR) February 2, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Electrical Engineering (EE) February 2, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Chemistry (CY) February 15, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Aerospace Engineering (AE) February 15, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) February 15, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) February 15, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) February 15, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) February 15, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Geomatics Engineering (GE) February 15, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Humanities and Social Sciences (XH) February 15, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Biomedical Engineering (BM) February 15, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Ecology and Evolution (EE) February 15, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Civil Engineering (CE) February 16, 2025 Session 1 - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Session 2 - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Geology and Geophysics (GG) February 16, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Chemical Engineering (CH) February 16, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Physics (PH) February 16, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Biotechnology (BT) February 16, 2025 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Engineering Sciences (XE) February 16, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Mining Engineering (MN) February 16, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Life Sciences (XL) February 16, 2025 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

GATE 2025 admit card expected date

The admit cards for GATE 2025 are expected to be released in January. However, the exact date and time of releasing call letters will be communicated in due course. The candidates have sufficient time to prepare using official mock tests replicating the exam experience. Candidates have been advised to preserve a copy of their call letter for future reference. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.