FMGE 2025 June registration begins, check dates, how to apply, documents required, fee, and more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration procedure for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for June 2025 session. All those who wish to appear in the medical entrance exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in. The last date for submitting the online application forms is May 17, 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last date to submit their application forms.

Important dates:

Online Submission of Application Form: April 28 to May 17

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 22nd May 2025 to 24th May 2025

Final Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: June 6 to 9

Informing the test city to the Applicants: By July 2025

Issue of Admit Cards: July 22

Exam Date: 26th July 2025

Declaration of Result: By August 26

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have completed their primary medical qualification from a recognised institution outside India and are now willing to practice in India can apply for the FMGE examination. However, the candidates have to provide their medical qualification as per the guidelines of MCI and NMC.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in. Click on 'Examinations' Click on 'FME examinations' under screening test. A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on 'application link' under June 2025. It will redirect you to a login page. Register yourself by providing basic details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload of Prescribed Documents & Images (Photograph, Scanned Signatures and Thumb Impression) Select exam centres, pay the prescribed fee, preview the application form and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Examination Fee: Rs 5,250/-

GST 18 per cent: Rs 945/-

Total - Rs 6,195/-

Documents Required

Valid Passport issued by Govt of India (Front Page and Last Page of valid passport).

OCI Card + Valid Passport of country of Citizenship (Front Page and Last Page of valid passport).

Proof of Citizenship.

Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate.

Nepalese Citizen: One of the Govt of India issued Photo ID such as PAN Card, Driving License. Indian Citizens who have obtained their Primary Medical Qualification from Nepal and have not been issued a passport by the Government of India can also upload this.

Migrants from other countries to India shall be required to upload a Certificate of Registration for Citizenship of India issued by MHA, Govt of India.

Upload EC issued by MCI/NMC.

Candidate may kindly note that the following documents may also be asked by NBEMS to be submitted at any time, if any doubt arises during the determination of eligibility of the candidate.

Copy of Address Proof (PAN Card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License/ Aadhar Card).

Latest Passport size Photographs.

Copy of Date of Birth Proof (Certificate of Matriculation).

Copy of 10+2 passing certificate.

Copy of 10+2 mark sheet.

Copy of internship certificate (if done abroad).

Copy of fail certificate/ result for Ex-candidates.

Proof of Category (SC, ST, OBC etc)

Equivalence Certificate: From Association of Indian Universities (for candidates who have done 10+2 abroad).

Official Notification

Direct link to apply online