NEET-UG 2025: Govt steps up security ahead of medical entrance exam, holds meetings with DMs, SPs across state Ahead of NEET-UG 2025, the Ministry of Education has held meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states and Union Territories to strengthen exam security. Sources said coaching centres and digital platforms will be monitored to prevent organised cheating networks.

New Delhi:

In a major move to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG 2025 examination, the Ministry of Education has held a series of meetings with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from all states and Union Territories, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the Centre has drawn up a comprehensive plan to prevent any instances of organised cheating networks during the crucial medical entrance test. Coaching centres and digital platforms will be closely monitored in the run-up to the exam to detect and thwart any suspicious activities.

Security around confidential examination materials has also been significantly tightened. Question papers and OMR sheets will be transported under full police escort to ensure their safe and tamper-proof delivery, sources added.

Multi-layered frisking of candidates, designated security personnel

In addition, sources said multi-layered frisking of candidates will be carried out at examination centres. While the National Testing Agency (NTA) will deploy its designated security personnel, local district police forces have been tasked with conducting an additional round of frisking to eliminate any possibility of unfair practices.

The NEET-UG exam, which determines admissions to undergraduate medical courses across India, has faced sporadic allegations of malpractice in the past. This year, officials said the enhanced coordination between central agencies and local authorities is aimed at ensuring a smooth, fair, and secure examination process.

(With inputs from PTI)