DU LLB 2025 admissions: Delhi University opens CSAS portal for five-year law degree programs, direct link here Delhi University has opened the CSAS portal for law programmes. Candidates seeking admission to five-year law degree courses can submit their application forms by visiting the official website—admission.uod.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the admission process for its five-year integrated LLB program for the academic year 2025-26. Admissions are managed through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and are available for candidates who have taken the CLAT 2025 exam. The university has announced that admission to the program will be solely based on CLAT 2025 scores. Applicants must register through the CSAS portal to be considered for seat allotment.

Shortlisted candidates will need to participate in document verification and fee payment within specified deadlines. Delhi University will conduct three rounds of seat allotment following the Bar Council of India (BCI) guidelines. The application correction window was open from July 12 to July 13. The results for Round 1 of seat allotment will be declared on July 16, 2025. Candidates who are allotted a seat in this round must accept the offer between July 16 and July 18. Document verification for this round will occur from July 16 to July 19, and the deadline for fee payment is July 20, 2025, by 4:59 PM. The results for Round 2 seat allotment will be announced on July 22, 2025.

