CTET 2024 concludes: CBSE to release provisional answer key for paper 1, and 2 soon, check updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has just finished the CBSE CTET exam 2024 for the January session. The candidates are now waiting for CBSE CTET 2024 answer keys. It is expected that the board will soon release the CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 for the January session. According to reports, the answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 is expected to be released by mid-February. However, the CTET Answer Key Release Date And Time have yet not been confirmed by the board officials.

The written exam for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 session was conducted on January 21, 2024. The exam was conducted for two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was for an individual who wishes to be a teacher for classes I to V. Meanwhile, paper II will be for an individual who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Once the answer keys are released, the candidates will be able to download CTET Answer Key 2024 through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

How to download CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic..in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CTET Answer Key 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window.

Enter your essential credentials and other details

CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Once the provisional answer keys are out, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 and Paper 2, if any, within the specified timeline. Based on the representations received from the candidates, the board will release the final answer keys with the help of subject matter experts Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for future reference.