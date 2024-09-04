CA Intermediate May 2025: ICAI to start free virtual classes for students from September 9; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CA Intermediate May 2025 virtual classes will be started from September 9 onwards.

CA Intermediate May 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) will start the free live virtual sessions for the students preparing for the CA Intermediate May 2025 exam. The virtual classes will be started from September 9 onwards. The classes will be conducted in three sessions - Morning, Afternoon and Evening.

The morning session will be conducted from 7 am to 9.30 am, afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, and evening from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. Students can get the link to the official website, and download the notification. The free classes will include live lectures, interactive doubt-solving sessions, and access to recorded lectures. The classes for papers such as advanced accounting, corporate and other laws, taxation, and cost and management accounting will be held on different dates and times. Students can check the schedule in the provided table.

CA Intermediate May 2025 Virtual Class Schedule

Name of the Paper Morning/ Afternoon/ Evening Commencing From Paper 1: Advanced Accounting Morning (7.00 AM to 9.30 AM September 9 Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws Evening

(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM) September 9 Paper 3: Taxation (Section A

Income-tax Law) Afternoon

(2.30 PM to 5.00 PM) October 4 Paper 3: Taxation (Section B Goods & Services Tax) Afternoon

(2.30 PM to 5.00 PM) September 19 Paper 4: Cost and Management

Accounting Morning

(7.00 AM to 9.30 AM September 10 Paper 5: Auditing & Ethics Evening

(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM) September 10 Paper 6 (Section A: Financial Management) Evening

(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM) September 13 Paper 6 (Section B: Strategic Management) Morning

(7.00 AM to 9.30 AM September 28

As per the notification released by the Institute, the sessions will be interactive and one can access it from anywhere. the classes will be taken by learned faculties. Students can see recorded lectures with an unlimited access opportunity.

Additionally, the ‘Live Virtual Revisionary Classes’ will be conducted from September 25 onwards. Students are advised to check the official website for more information.