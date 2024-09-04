Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
  5. CA Intermediate May 2025: ICAI to start free virtual classes for students from September 9; details here

CA Intermediate May 2025: ICAI to start free virtual classes for students from September 9; details here

ICAI is going to commence the virtual classes for the students preparing for CA Intermediate May 2025 from September 9 onwards. Students can check the complete schedule on the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 18:01 IST
CA Intermediate May 2025
Image Source : FREEPIK CA Intermediate May 2025 virtual classes will be started from September 9 onwards.

CA Intermediate May 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI) will start the free live virtual sessions for the students preparing for the CA Intermediate May 2025 exam. The virtual classes will be started from September 9 onwards. The classes will be conducted in three sessions - Morning, Afternoon and Evening.

The morning session will be conducted from 7 am to 9.30 am, afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, and evening from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. Students can get the link to the official website, and download the notification. The free classes will include live lectures, interactive doubt-solving sessions, and access to recorded lectures. The classes for papers such as advanced accounting, corporate and other laws, taxation, and cost and management accounting will be held on different dates and times. Students can check the schedule in the provided table.

CA Intermediate May 2025 Virtual Class Schedule

Name of the Paper Morning/ Afternoon/ Evening Commencing From
Paper 1: Advanced Accounting Morning

(7.00 AM to 9.30 AM

 September 9
Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws Evening
(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM)		 September 9
Paper 3: Taxation (Section A
Income-tax Law)		 Afternoon
(2.30 PM to 5.00 PM)		  October 4
Paper 3: Taxation (Section B Goods & Services Tax) Afternoon
(2.30 PM to 5.00 PM)		 September 19
Paper 4: Cost and Management
Accounting		 Morning
(7.00 AM to 9.30 AM		 September 10
Paper 5: Auditing & Ethics Evening
(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM)		 September 10
Paper 6 (Section A: Financial Management) Evening
(6.00 PM to 8.30 PM)		 September 13
Paper 6 (Section B: Strategic Management) Morning
(7.00 AM to 9.30 AM		 September 28

As per the notification released by the Institute, the sessions will be interactive and one can access it from anywhere. the classes will be taken by learned faculties. Students can see recorded lectures with an unlimited access opportunity.

Additionally, the ‘Live Virtual Revisionary Classes’ will be conducted from September 25 onwards. Students are advised to check the official website for more information.

 

