Bihar DCECE 2024 results out at bcece.bihar.gov.in; how to download

Bihar DCECE 2024 results: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) results for Polytechnic Engineering (PE) and Para Medical (PM) for intermediate and matric levels. Students who appeared for Bihar DCECE 2024 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

In order to download Bihar DCECE 2024 results, the candidates can use their login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other login. Candidates can download the Bihar DCECE 2024 rank card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Bihar DCECE 2024 results?

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the notification that reads, 'Bihar DCECE 2024 results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to choose the course and enter the login credentials

The Bihar DCECE 2024 rank card will appear on the screen

Download Bihar DCECE 2024 results and save it for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have qualified for the DCECE 2024 are eligible to appear in the counselling process. The counselling procedure will be conducted based on merit, with seats in diploma courses allocated according to the candidate's ranks in the DCECE result 2024. The Counselling process will include various stages including registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, and payment of admission fee.

What is Bihar DCECE 2024?

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) conducts the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar, Education Department. The mission assigned to the Committee is to carry out the counseling process fairly and transparently. The admission process is conducted by these Committees strictly based on merit and the preference of the candidate.