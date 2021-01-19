TANCET 2021: Anna University begins registration for admission to PG Courses. Direct link to apply

TANCET 2021: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2021 (TANCET 2021) 2021 application form on the official website. Candidates who are preparing for the TANCET examination can apply online by visiting the official website-- tancet.annauniv.edu.
The TANCET 2021 is scheduled on two dates- March 20 and 21, 2021 in shifts depending on the postgraduate course. The MBA and MCA entrance exams are scheduled on March 20, 2021, while the test for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan is scheduled on March 21, 2021.
TANCET 2021: Important dates
The last date for TANCET 2021 online application is February 12, while the students will be able to apply till 5 pm on that day. The TANCET 2021 will be held offline or pen-and-paper mode at various centres across Tamil Nadu on March 20-21.
TANCET 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website -- tancet.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the link TANCET Registration link and then on Register Button
Step 3: Fill the TANCET 2021 application form
Step 4: Submit and pay the TANCET 2021 application fee
Step 5: Download the TANCET 2021 application
TANCET 2021: Direct link to apply
Click here to apply for TANCET 2021
TANCET 2021: Documents required for registration
- Classes 10 and 12 Certificates and mark sheets
- Diploma registration and roll number
- Passport size photograph
- Category certificates if applicable
- Digital signature in PDF format
- Valid email id
- Phone number
- Online banking facility
TANCET 2021: Admit card
The admit card for the TANCET 2021 exam will be released on March 5.
About TANCET 2021
The postgraduate entrance test, TANCET 2021, is considered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges), and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).