JEE Main Paper 2 Result declared: Check scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the result of JEE Main Paper 2 February examination. The final answer keys have also been issued on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can access this direct link to check their JEE Main Paper 2 result. The NTA has released final answer keys for B.Arch and B.Planning exams. The examination was conducted in 329 cities, including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Kuwait.

