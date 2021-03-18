Thursday, March 18, 2021
     
​The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the result of JEE Main Paper 2 February examination. The final answer keys have also been issued on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2021 21:10 IST
Image Source : NTA

JEE Main Paper 2 Result declared: Check scores

Candidates can access this direct link to check their JEE Main Paper 2 result. The NTA has released final answer keys for B.Arch and B.Planning exams. The examination was conducted in 329 cities, including 7 cities outside India in Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Kuwait. 

