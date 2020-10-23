Image Source : GOOGLE AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 begins at apeamcet.nic.in. Check application process, key instructions

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE has started the counselling process for admissions to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses under various BE, B.Tech and Pharmacy courses on the basis of the AP EAMCET 2020 examination.

The registration, payment of counselling fees, and document verification for the first 20,000 rank holders will be done today. AP EAMCET 2020 is entrance conducted for admissions to various professional courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture provided in the state of AP.

AP EAMCET counselling would take into account the marks scored by the candidates in the competitive exams as well as in the Intermediate or 10+2 examination. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14 and now the counselling process is open on apeamcet.nic.in. the candidates can opt for online as well as manual counselling as well.

Candidates are requested to the prorcess for web counselling below. For manual counselling, list of help centres is provided on the official site.

Check eligibility, process, documents needed for AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling below.

Documents Needed for Certificate Verification process:

Class 10th or SSC memo,

Class 12th or Intermediate marks memo,

VI class to Intermediate study certificates,

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate/Ration Card

Economically Weaker section(EWS) certificate

Physically Challenged Certificate

Residence Certificate

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Online Process, how to apply

1. Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

2. Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay fee

3. Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

4. Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

5. Create a log-in and password

6. Select colleges and courses based on preference

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: Processing Fee

The candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2020 examination need to pay the processing fee of Rs 1,200 before attending the certificate verification.

