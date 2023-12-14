Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration begins at innovateindia.mygov.in, chance to interact with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration begins

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024. Interested students can register themselves on the official website, mygov.in the portal to participate in the event. The application window will remain active till January 12, 2024.

In a post on the microblogging website, X (formerly known as Twitter), the Ministry of Education wrote, 'Attention Students, Teachers, and Parents! The much-loved #ParikshaPeCharcha, your go-to stress-relief event during exams, is back! Know the mantra to overcome your fears & celebrate exams like festivals! Take part in #PPC2024 activities & win a chance to interact directly with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi

How to apply?

Students are required to visit the official website, innovateindia.mygov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' under the latest initiative section

It will redirect you to a new window, scroll down and click on 'student (self participation) under the participate as section

Then, it will take you to another webpage, log in either with your mobile number or email id

Fill out the application form and submit it

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference

Key points

Remember, the competition is open for school students in classes 6 to 12.

Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

About the event

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of a larger movement, 'Exam Warriors'. The movement is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself.