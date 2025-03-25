Haryana Board to start class 10th, and 12th answer sheets evaluation from next month, check details BSEH Haryana Board is set to start the evaluation process of classes 10th and 12th answer sheets from next month. The results will be soon announced on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will start the evaluation of answer sheets for classes 10th, and 12th board exams from April 2, as per the information shared by Board President Professor (Dr.) Pawan Kumar to several media reports. With Class 10th exams are already over and Class 12 exams are about to over, the board is preparing to start the evaluation procedure.

According to the officials, the board has received several representations from various teachers' unions requesting that teachers be assigned marking duties in their home districts. However, responding to the requests, the chairperson announced that such requests are not possible as they would clash with the academic calendar of students. However, the committee will consider the matter before reaching a conclusion if teachers are required to evaluate papers outside of their district.

The Haryana Board will announce class 10th, and 12th results after completing the evaluation process. It is expected that the results will be announced in May. However, there is no official date and time for releasing the Haryana Board BSEH Class 12th results. Students have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are announced, the students will be able to download Haryana Class 12 Board Exam results by providing the roll number and date of birth. Once released, students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the results.

How to download Haryana Class 12 results?

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Haryana BSEH Class 12 result 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your credentials.

Enter your details and submit.

Haryana Class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Download and save Haryana Class 12 results for future reference.

This year, the board conducted the HBSE Class 10 exams 2025 between February 28 and March 19, 2025, in pen and paper format, while class 12 exams for all streams were scheduled from February 27 to April 2. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.