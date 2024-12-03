CBSE to introduce two levels of science and social science in classes 9 and 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to implement a two-tier system for science and social science in Classes 9 and 10, similar to the existing structure for mathematics (standard and basic) in Class 10. This change is expected to be introduced in the 2026–27 academic session.

The decision was made during a recent meeting of CBSE's curriculum committee, with final approval pending from the board's governing body. The framework for the new system, including whether advanced-level students will have different study materials or simply take separate exams, is still under discussion. The CBSE is awaiting updated textbooks from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), aligned with the latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The NCERT has already released textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 3, and 6 under the NCF, with books for other grades expected by 2025. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently indicated that textbooks for additional grades will be available by January 2026.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends offering subjects at multiple levels to reduce academic pressure and discourage the reliance on coaching classes. The policy aims to allow students to tailor their learning experience by selecting standard or advanced levels for different subjects.

Currently, CBSE offers two levels of mathematics for Class 10, with the same syllabus but differing difficulty levels in the exams. The system, introduced in 2019, has seen significant uptake, with over 15.8 lakh students opting for the standard level in 2023–24 compared to 6.7 lakh for the basic level.

The proposed structure for science and social science seeks to cater to students’ varying aptitudes and help those interested in pursuing these subjects at higher levels. Advanced-level students may receive supplementary resources, additional study hours, or more challenging exercises. Exams could feature either entirely separate question papers or differentiated questions for standard and advanced levels.

This move is expected to enhance learning flexibility while ensuring a smoother transition to advanced studies in Class 11 and beyond. The CBSE's final plan will depend on the release of new textbooks and further approvals.