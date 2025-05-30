CBSE shifts policy for 2025-26, allows basic Maths students to opt for standard Maths in class 11 | Details CBSE has opened the doors for the students who opted basic maths in their class 10th. As per the CBSE's latest policy, now these candidates can opt for the standard maths in class 11th. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted Class 10 students who took Basic Mathematics to switch to Standard Mathematics in Class 11. This decision follows the relaxations introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued in subsequent years. In 2020, the board introduced two levels of mathematics: Standard Mathematics and Basic Mathematics. Students who did not plan to pursue higher-level mathematics were allowed to choose Basic Mathematics in Class 10, while those intending to study mathematics further could select Standard Mathematics.

CBSE updates policy

Previously, students who opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 were restricted from taking Standard Mathematics in Class 11. However, the board has updated this policy to better align with the changing educational landscape. It is important to note that the decision to allow the switch is contingent upon the school principal or head of the institution ensuring that students have the necessary aptitude and abilities to handle the rigour of the subject. Furthermore, the board emphasised that once students finalise their subjects for the board examinations, no changes will be permitted. Therefore, both students and parents are advised to make informed decisions regarding subject selections.

What did the board say in the official circular?

Starting from the academic session 2025-2026, the board has decided to relax the previous rule that allowed students who took Mathematics Basic (241) in class X to only offer Applied Mathematics in class XI. Under the new guidelines, students who completed Mathematics Basic (241) will now also be permitted to take Mathematics (041) in class XI. Before allowing a student to enrol in Mathematics (041), the Head of the Institution/School must ensure that the student has the aptitude and ability to pursue this subject in class XI. Schools are requested to inform parents and students about this change so that appropriate decisions can be made. It should be noted that once a subject is selected and submitted in the List of Candidates (LOC), no changes will be permitted later, as stated in the board's circular.