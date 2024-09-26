CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam to be conducted on THIS date! check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exam dates soon

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th exam dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10th, and 12th board exam timetable in December 2024. The board will conduct class 10th and 12th board exams from February 15, following a traditional pen-and-paper format.

When will CBSE Board exams 2025 start?

According to the earlier post by news agency PTI on X, the board exams for classes 10th, and 12th for academic session 2024-25 will be conducted from February 15, 2024. However, the board will announce the detailed exam time table or CBSE Date Sheet 2025 in due course.

The board will provide a separate datasheet for practical examinations along with the detailed CBSE Class 10th and 12th exam timetable. For the class 12th board exam, these practicals will be overseen by an external examiner, while class 10 practicals will be conducted with supervision from the schools' teachers. With the tentative exam schedule, the students should plan their strategies for preparation accordingly.

How to download CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Exam Time Table?

Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2025' or 'CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2025'

A PDF containing the date and time of the exam will appear on the screen

View and download the document

Save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th registrations underway

The registration process for the 10th and 12th board exams is underway. Schools have been directed to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) through the Pariksha Sangam portal, with the submission deadline set for October 4, 2024. is October 4, 2024. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official web portal of CBSE for the latest updates.