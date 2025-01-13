AISSEE 2025: Sainik School entrance exam registration for classes 6, and 9 ends today, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Sainik School entrance exam registration for classes 6 and 9 ends today

AISSEE 2025: The registration window for all India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 will be closed today, January 13, 2025. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the online mode. The online registration window can be accessed by 5 pm, January 13. After the due time, no candidate will be allowed to submit their application forms. However, the application window for fee submission payment will remain open until January 14, 11.5pm. Students can pay exam fees online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI.

AISSEE 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AISSEE 2025 : Click Here to Register/Login'.

It will redirect you to the login window.

Register yourself before proceeding to application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to register for Sainik school entrance exam

AISSEE 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, defence and ex-servicemen categories will have to pay Rs 800. The application fee for SC and ST categories is Rs 650.

AISSEE 2025: Exam Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet announced the AISSEE exam date. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website.