CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2020: Tips to score good marks

CBSE Class 10 Board 2020 Hindi Exam: Tips to score good marks

CBSE Class 10 Board Hindi Exam Tips: One of the biggest worries for CBSE Board students centers around the question: How to score good marks in language and literature papers. Hindi is one subject where it might be tricky to score good marks. The CBSE 10th Board Hindi Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 29, 2020.

The CBSE Board Class 10 Hindi subject comes with two options-- Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B. Papers for both the courses will be conducted on the same day. With good preparation of the paper, students can definitely have an edge.

For scoring good marks in board exams, first and foremost it is advisable to read all the chapters in your textbooks and revise them regularly. Questions from textbooks will form almost 50% of the question paper.

Be clear about the grammatical rules related to the topics prescribed in your syllabus. Practice grammar questions as much as you can. When it comes to grammatical rules, there are always some exceptions and you must be aware of them too.

Here are some tips which will help you score well in CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 Hindi Exam -

Check important topics:

Students should focus on major topics rather than grasping each bit of the syllabus for their CBSE Board Exams 2020. Students should pick the topics/sections with maximum weightage to revise first and then move to the low scoring topics if time permits.

Practice questions/topics from previous year paper and sample papers:

For every board exam, there are few questions or topics which are asked year after year either in the same format or with little changes. When you have less time to prepare for the exam, then try to work on such topics and questions only. So, try to practice with as many previous CBSE 10th Hindi question papers as possible.

Another important resource is the CBSE sample papers. With CBSE sample papers, students not only get to know about the format of question paper for the board exam but also get an idea about the type of topics to be covered in the exam. So, practice the latest CBSE sample papers released for class 10 Hindi and Hindi B subjects before exams.

Follow latest exam pattern and marking scheme:

Students must need to make a strategy for the revision of syllabus and writing the exam for scoring good marks in their board exams. It can be possible only if you solve the latest examination pattern. CBSE Board Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B Papers will be set on a different pattern.

Know the type, format and weightage of questions for the CBSE Board Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2020 and formulate a strategy to prepare in accordance with the same.

Check and practice formats for writing section:

For CBSE Board Exams, students must know the correct format of essay, letter and advertisement writing. Students should know how to start and conclude in each. Take care of the word limit.

Important tips for essay writing:

- Start your essay with an effective introduction

- Your content should be concise, relevant and appropriate.

- The ending of your essay must have an appropriate conclusion.

Important tips for letter writing:

- Start your letter with addressing the concerned authority.

- Write the subject of your letter and then write greetings.

Write the main body of the letter by dividing it into three paragraphs:

First paragraph – Introduce yourself with the topic or issue given.

Second paragraph – Discuss your topics in detail.

Third paragraph – Conclusion (conclude your letter with a complimentary note and sender’s name)

(Inputs on tips gathered from a high-school teacher based in Raipur)

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Fresh exams for students affected due to Delhi violence