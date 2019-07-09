41 students fail to appear in exam due to wrong timetable in Assam

Image Source : FILE/ PTI As many as 41 students of 21 schools who went to appear for their HSLC compartmental examination on July 6th, 2019 at the Fuleswari Girls’ Higher Secondary School of Sivasagar has alleged their school authorities of misinforming about the examination dates.

As many as 41 students of 21 schools in Assam could not appear for their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental examination on July 6 after they were provided with wrong time schedule.

The students of Fuleswari Girls’ Higher Secondary School of Sivasagar alleged their school authorities of providing misinformation about their examination dates.

Reportedly, the students had examination on the elective Hindi and Computer Science papers on July 2, but the school authorities informed them that the exam of these papers had been postponed to July 6.

According to local media, the school authorities said that they had no idea as to which timetable the students had been referred to and that school had conducted the examination as per the examination schedule.

It should be mentioned that the district administration said that it is not possible to re-conduct the examination for these students.

