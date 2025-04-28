When will Punjab Board PSEB release classes 10th and 12th class results? - check latest updates Punjab Board PSEB will soon announce the results of classes 10th, and 12th. Students who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the results of the 10th and 12th board exams. Students and parents can download scorecards using credentials on the login page.

According to media reports, the results are expected to be released in the first week of May. Students who took the exam can download their marksheets from the official website, pseb.ac.in, once released. This year, the exams were conducted between March 10 and April 4, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

How to download Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Click on 'results'

Now, click on the respective board- class 10th, or class 12th.

Enter your required credentials, including roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th results, and Punjab Board PSEB 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save the document for future reference.

How to download Punjab Board PSEB 10th, 12th results via SMS?

Type PB12(Roll Number) through the message box, and send it to 5676750. You will receive your PSEB 10th, 12th result status on the same number.

Last year, Punjab Board PSEB 10th results were released on April 18, whereas class 12th results were released on April 30. According to the data, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the class 10th exam, of which 2,73,348 qualified. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.24%. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 98.11%. The pass percentage of boys was recorded at 96.47%.

On the other side, A total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th exam, of which 2,64,662 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.04%. The pass percentage of girls students was better than boys; they achieved a 95.74% pass rate, while boys recorded 90.74%.