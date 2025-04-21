Advertisement
UP Board Result 2025 Updates: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education can announce UP Board high school & intermediate results 2025 anytime today, April 21. Student can check their class 10th/12th results from official webistes upmsp.gov.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th result live updates
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to announce the class 10th and 12th results for 2025 today, April 21. Students eagerly awaiting the UPMSP results can download their scorecards from the UPMSP official website for the latest information. Media reports suggest that the results for class 10th and 12th are likely to be revealed between April 21 and April 25. However, the board has yet to verify the exact date and time for the announcement. Once the results are available, students will find the UP Board 10th and 12th result 2025 links on the UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in. They can also access their results via SMS and Digilocker. Additionally, students can download their scorecards from our website, https://www.indiatvnews.com/education.

Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on UP Board 10th, and 12th Results 2025

 

Live updates :UP Board 10th, 12th result 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:05 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many marks are required to pass UP Board 10th, 12th exam?

    To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. 

     

  • 1:54 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will the high school result in Uttar Pradesh be out?

    According to the media reports, the high school results are expected to be announced this week. However, the exact date and time of the UP Board 10th results is not confirmed. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

     

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Is 80% in 10th boards good?

    Yes. 80 per cent is considered a good percentage in class 10.

  • 1:38 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is UP Board Result 2025 12th result date?

    UPMSP UP Board exam result is expected to be released anytime till April 25. Students can visit the official website for latest updates.

  • 1:36 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the maximum marks for the UP Board 10th exam?

    Each paper in class 10 was conducted for 100 marks. In UP Board 10th exam papers, 20 marks were for MCQs of Section A and 50 marks for Section B. The theory paper was held for 70 marks for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

     

  • 1:31 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was UP Board formed?

    Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education was set up in 1921 at Allahabad by an act of the United Provinces Legislative Council. It conducted its first examination in 1923. This Board is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination.

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which was the first paper of UP Board?

    • High School (10th): The exam will start with Hindi and Elementary Hindi subjects.
    • Intermediate (12th): The first exam will be of Military Science subject
  • 1:18 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to get UP Board 2025 10th, 12th marksheet by roll number?

    Students can get UP Board 2025 10th, and 12th marksheet using their roll number. Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheets. 

    • They first need to visit the official website of the board upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. 
    • Now, they need to click on the result link and enter your roll number and date of birth. 
    • After this, your result will appear on the screen, which you can download or print. 
  • 1:14 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check UP Board High School and Intermediate Result via SMS?

    In case students face difficulty while downloading UP Board High School and Intermediate Results, they can opt for alternative options such as SMS. To download results via SMS, they can obtain their results by sending a message consisting of 'UP10' or 'UP12' followed by their roll number and sending it to 56263. 

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will the UP Board Class 10 result be declared?

    UP Board Class 10 result is expected to be announced today, April 21, through a press conference. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

     

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will UP Board 2025 result be announced?

    According to media reports, UPMSP can release the UP Board 10th Result 2025 and UP Board 12th Result 2025 anytime between 21st to 25th April this week.

  • 1:05 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was the UP Board result 2024 declared?

    Last year, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025 were declared on April 20 at a press conference at the Prayagraj headquarters.

  • 1:04 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    UPMSP matric and inter exam dates

    UPMSP conducted the class 10th, and 12th exam from February 24 to March 12 and evaluation was done from March 19 to April 2.

  • 1:02 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download UPMSP matric and inter results?

    • Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.
    • Navigate the link to the 'UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025'
    • It will redirect you to a login page. 
    • Enter your roll number, captcha and submit.
    • UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025 will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2025 for future reference. 
