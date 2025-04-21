Live UP Board Result 2025 Updates: UPMSP 10, 12 results today, Download High School & Inter marksheet @upmsp.gov.in UP Board Result 2025 Updates: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education can announce UP Board high school & intermediate results 2025 anytime today, April 21. Student can check their class 10th/12th results from official webistes upmsp.gov.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to announce the class 10th and 12th results for 2025 today, April 21. Students eagerly awaiting the UPMSP results can download their scorecards from the UPMSP official website for the latest information. Media reports suggest that the results for class 10th and 12th are likely to be revealed between April 21 and April 25. However, the board has yet to verify the exact date and time for the announcement. Once the results are available, students will find the UP Board 10th and 12th result 2025 links on the UPMSP websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in. They can also access their results via SMS and Digilocker. Additionally, students can download their scorecards from our website, https://www.indiatvnews.com/education.

