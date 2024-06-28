TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 declared

TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced the class 10th results. All those who appeared in the class 10th supplementary exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 is accessible at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, TS SSC compartment exams were conducted between June 3 and 13 wherein over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the TS Class 10th supplementary exam. All those can now check their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024?

Visit the official website, bse.telengana.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination June 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your student’s roll number and click on 'submit' button

TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 for future reference

TS SSC supplementary class 10 result 2024 download link

TS SSC Supplementary Result : Details to Check

Name of the student

Roll number

District Name

Name of subjects

Marks obtained in each subject

Subject wise grades

Grade points

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Qualifying status

TS SSC: Exam Overview

This year, the result of the regular exam was declared on April 30 and the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 91.31 per cent. Girls outperformed boys in the TS class 10 board exams. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be 93.23 per cent and for boys, it was 89.42 per cent. A total of 5,05,813 students appeared for the exams, out of which only 4,91,862 students passed the exam. A total of 3927 schools achieved 100 per cent passing grades, and six schools received zero passing grades.