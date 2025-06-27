TS SSC 2025 supply result declared: Download Telangana Class 10th Supplementary marks memo here TS SSC 2025 supply result has been declared. Students can download their resutls by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has declared the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 results. Students who appeared for TS SSC 2025 supplementary exam can download their marks memo by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. According to the schedule, TS SSC 2025 supplementary exams were conducted between June 3 and June 13, and over 42,000 students from across state reportedly appeared for the exam. Now, the exam authority has uploaded the Telangana Class 10th Supplementary marks memo on its website. Students can download their marks memo by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result?

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on 'TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025' link.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Key in your credentials to log in, and submit.

TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download TS SSC 2025 Result

Alternative websites to check Telangana SSC Supplementary Result

Students can download Telangana Class 10th SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 results by visiting the official website. The link to the marks memo are accessible at bse.telangana.gov.in as well as on results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, digilocker.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

How to download Telangana SSC Supplementary 2025 Result via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type "TS10 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

The board will directly send your marksheet to your mobile number directly

Details on Telangana SSC Supplementary 2025 Marks memo

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

District Name

Subjects

Subject-wise scores

Grade Points

CGPA

Qualifying Status (Pass/ Fail)

What happened in Telangana Class 10th annual exams?

This year, the Telangana Class 10 annual exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 exam centres across the state. According to the results, 92.78 per cent of students passed the Class 10 final exam. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass rate of 94.26 per cent compared to 91.32 per cent for boys. A total of 4,629 schools attained a 100 per cent pass rate. Conversely, two schools reported a 0 per cent pass rate, with none of their students clearing the exam. Among private candidates, the pass rate was 57.22 per cent.