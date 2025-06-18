TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025 to be out soon, when and where to download TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025 will be declared soon. Students awaiting the results will be able to download their marks memo by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Check expected result date, time, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) will soon declare the SSC or class 10 supplementary results. All those who are awaiting the Telangana SSC or class 10 supplementary results will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. It is expected that the board will release class 10 supplementary results in either the 3rd or 4th week of June, 2025. However, the board has not given any confirmation on the release of the TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025. Once results are declared, students can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below. Apart from the official website, the students will also be able to download Telangana BSE TS SSC 2025 supplementary exam marks memo from the digilocker and SMS.

How to download TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025?

Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on 'TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number and other details on the login.

TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result 2025 for future reference.

Passing Marks

To pass the TS SSC 2025 supplementary exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to get these marks are required to attend the TS SSC supplementary exam.

What after results?

After the declaration of the SSC Supply result 2025 Telangana board, the students will be able to download the TS SSC marks memo from the official website. The original marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools. Students are requested to verify their Telangana Board SSC Marks Memo 2025 carefully and report to the board in case of any errors. Students are advised to regularly keep a check on the official website for latest updates.