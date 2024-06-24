TS Inter supply result 2024 for 1st, 2nd year released at tgbie.cgg.gov.in; here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS Inter supply result 2024 for 1st 2nd year out

TS Inter supply result 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared TS Inter supply results 2024 for first, and second-year students today, June 24. Students who appeared in the said exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the TS Inter supply results 2024 is available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

As per the results, The overall pass percentage of the 1st year students in the general stream stands at 63.86 per cent whereas it is 43.77 per cent of the second-year students. Gender-wise, Girls have performed better than boys in the general stream exam. 70.26 per cent of girls passed the first-year supplementary exams while boys recorded 58.39 per cent marks.

In the TS Inter Class 12 supplementary exams of 2024, 47.54% of female students and 41.37% of male students passed in the general stream. In the vocational stream, 57.67% of female students and 48.67% of male students were declared successful.

How to download TS Inter supply result 2024?

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the results

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS Inter supply result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide the required information on the login page

TS Inter supply result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TS Inter supply result 2024 for future reference

This year, TS Inter supplementary exams 2024 were conducted for the first and second year from May 24 to June 3. Students who could not score minimum marks in the public exams were allowed to appear for the supplementary exams. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass. But in the case of physically challenged students, the passing marks are 25 per cent instead of 35 per cent. Students can check the following details on their TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary scorecards.