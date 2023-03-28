Tamil Nadu TNTET Paper 2 result 2023 OUT! Direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNTET Paper 2 result 2023 declared

Tamil Nadu TNTET Paper 2 result 2023: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has declared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET 2022) Paper II result today, March 28, 2023. Aspirants who took the exam can check the TNTET paper-2 result through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. Along with the TNTET paper 2 result, the board has also released the final answer key, mark list of all candidates and the list of candidates whose results have been withheld.

TNTET Paper 2 Overview

The TNTET paper-2 was conducted from February 3 to February 15, 2023, in 23 sessions. According to the official notification, a total of 2,54,224 candidates appeared for the computer based test (CBT). The tentative answer key was released on February 22 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 25 (5:30 pm).

"All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined from March 1 to March 10, 2023 and March 14, 2023 by 106 subject experts deputed from various government educational institutions. After thorough scrutiny, the revised and final answer key has been arrived by the experts. The subject experts' opinion is final, further representations on the key will not be entertained by TRB," reads an official statement.

How to check TNTET Paper 2 result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to check TNTET Paper-2 result 2023.

Go to the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022' link

Now select the result link and login with your User ID and password

Check the TNTET result and download the PDF

Take a print out of theTNTET Paper-2 result for further reference.

