Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results out, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results out

Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search 2024 exam results: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the Chief Minister's Talent Search Exam (CM Talent Search Exam) 2024 results today, November 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

In order to download Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search 2024 exam results, the candidates are required to use their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results: How to download?

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials

Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results will appear on the screen

Download and save Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results for future reference

Tamil Nadu CM talent search 2024 exam results

The exam for CM Talent Search was conducted on August 4 at various exam centres. According to the reports, a total of 103,756 students participated in the exam, of which, 1,000 have been listed in the top performers list. Out of the 1,000 performers, 500 are male and 500 are female students. These students will get a financial incentive in the form of a monthly stipend of Rs. 1,000 for ten months, amounting to Rs. 10,000 annually, until they complete their studies.

About Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search 2024 Exam

The Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search 2024 Exam is an annual initiative designed to recognize and support high-achieving students in Class 11 from government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. According to a press release from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), the purpose of the exam is to assess students’ potential and encourage their ongoing academic development.