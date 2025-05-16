RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 to be declared soon, check expected date, how to download RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 have been declared. Students who appeared in the exam can download the results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check expected date, time, how to download, more.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the results of the class 10th and 12th exams soon. Based on the previous trends, the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th results are expected to be declared by May 20, and the class 10th results are anticipated around May 29. However, the official confirmation is awaited. Once the results are declared, RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 can be downloaded their results by following the easy steps given below.

RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the relevant results - RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th results or RBSE Rajasthan board class 12th results.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to roll number, date of birth and others.

RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save RBSE Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th results 2025 for future reference.

A total of 19.39 lakh students from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams registered for the board exams this year, with over 11.22 lakh enrolled in Class 10 and over 8 lakh in Class 12. While the Class 12 papers ended on April 9 after the Business Studies test was rescheduled due to a paper-related issue, the Class 10 exams took place from March 6 to April 4. Regular and private candidates completed their Class 12 practicals in January and February of 2025, respectively.

On May 20 of last year, the board declared the Class 12 results. With 98.95% of students passing, the commerce stream has the highest pass rate of any stream. 97.73% of students in the Science stream passed, compared to 96.88% in the Arts stream.

