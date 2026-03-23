RBSE 10th result 2026 (tomorrow) Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 10 exam result at rajresults.nic.in

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, March 24. The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.