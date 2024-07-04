Rajasthan PTET 2024 Result out at Ptetvmou2024.com, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : RAJASTHAN PTET Rajasthan PTET 2024 Result out

The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their scorecards on the official website, ptetvmou2024.com.

This year, Rajasthan PTET 2024 was conducted on June 9 and both provisional and final answer keys have been released. Candidates can refer to the final answer keys to evaluate their marks. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against Rajasthan PTET answer keys between June 17 and 19 on payment of Rs. 100 per question. Candidates can now download Rajasthan PTET 2024 result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, ptetvmou2024.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'PTET- 2 Year Course (B.Ed.) Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the respective link

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your roll number, date of birth, name and proceed

PTET- 2 Year Course (B.Ed.) Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save PTET- 2 Year Course (B.Ed.) Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download Rajasthan PTET 2024 Result

The said exam was conducted for admission into 2-year B.ED courses and 4-year B. A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course. For which, approx. 4.28 lakh students applied and 88.52 per cent of the students appeared for the exam. Candidates can directly download their results by clicking on the provided link given in this article. In case of any guidance or help, the candidates can contact the university at 0744-2471156, 6367026526 or email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in.

Details on scorecards

Candidate Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Roll Number

Exam Eligibility Status

Section-wise marks obtained

Total Marks Obtained

Details

What after results?

Qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process. The date and time of the counselling will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.