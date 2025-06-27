NTA declares SWAYAM January 2025 results, here's direct link NTA has declared the SWAYAM January 2025 session exam results. Candidates can download their individual scorecards by visting the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the January 2025 semester exams for January 2025 semester exam of the courses under the study webs of the Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). All those who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of NTA - exams.nta.ac.in.

The SWAYAM January 2025 exams were conducted in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and hybrid mode on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31, at 310 centers across 227 cities nationwide. The exams were held for a total of 589 courses, with the medium of instruction being English, except for language papers. A total of 124,274 candidates registered for the exam, with 106,750 actually appearing. Individuals can now check their scores by logging into the official website.

How to download NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results?

Visit the official website of NTA - exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results will appear on screen.

Download and save NTA SWAYAM January 2025 results for future reference.

What is Swayam?

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this programme is to provide the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Candidates can download NTA SWAYAM 2025 resuts by clicking on the provided link. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA for more updates.