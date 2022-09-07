Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET UG 2022 Result OUT! Here's toppers list, how to check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET) UG result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in on Wednesday.

The NTA will also publish the NEET 2022 final answer key on the official website.

Maximum qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra.

Score cards for NEET UG 2022 is available on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in., nta.ac.in.

How to check result at neet.nta.nic.in

Go the official website, ntaresults.nic.in Click on the “NEET Result 2022” link Enter your login credentials and other details Click on submit option Your NEET UG 2022 will be displayed Download and save for future reference.

Toppers list: