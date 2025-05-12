Manipur HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 declared, how to download The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) has announced the HSLC Class 10th results. Students who took the class 10th board exam can download their scorecards using their roll number on the login page. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Manipur HSLC Result 2025 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM). Students who appeared for the Manipur Class 10th board exam can download their results by visiting the official website - manresults.nic.in. In order to download Manipur Class 10 Result 2025, students are advised to use their roll number on the login page.

According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.37%. Among them, 91.50% of boys and 91.24% of girls passed the exam. This year, boys performed slightly better than girls.

How to download BSEM Manipur HSLC Results 2025?

Visit the official website, bsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'results'.

Now, click on 'BSEM Manipur HSLC Results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, and other details on the login page.

BSEM Manipur HSLC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download BSEM Manipur HSLC Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download Manipur Class 10th results

Details mentioned on Manipur HSLC 2025 marksheet

The Manipur HSLC 2025 marksheet will display the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Final Result Status indicating whether you have passed or failed

Compartment exam dates soon

Those who fail to pass the Manipur Board Class 10th board exam will be able to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for the compartment exams will be announced in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.