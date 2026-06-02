KCET result date 2026: When will KEA UGCET result be out at kea.kar.nic.in?

New Delhi:

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) result 2026 will be announced soon. The candidates who had appeared for KCET can check the result on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA KCET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download KCET scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download KCET scorecard PDF. To download KCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and click on KCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KCET scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save KCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KEA KCET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KEA KCET scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save KEA KCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

KCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

KCET merit list 2026: How to download at kea.kar.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download KCET merit list on the official portal - kea.kar.nic.in. To download KCET toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and click on KCET toppers list PDF link. KCET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KCET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KEA KCET toppers list PDF link

KEA KCET merit list PDF will be available for download

Save KCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KCET final answer key at kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET final answer key PDF link

KEA KCET final answer key PDF will be available for download

Save KCET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KCET result 2026, please visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.