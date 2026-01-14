JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 available at jkbose.nic.in; how to download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025: The candidates can check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2025 on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth to download scorecard PDF.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) 10th scorecard 2025 links are- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. The candidates can check JKBOSE Class 10 result 2025 on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth to download scorecard PDF. The pass percentage in the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2025 touched at 84 per cent. Over 94,000 students had appeared in the annual regular exams of 10th standard that commenced on November 3 in the Kashmir division.

How to download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF at jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults

The students can check and download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. To download JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 link. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth and other details. JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 10th scorecard 2025 and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th Result: Details mentioned on the mark sheets

Student’s full name

Names of father and mother

Roll number and registration number

Date of birth

Marks and grades for each subject

Total marks obtained

Overall CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average).

