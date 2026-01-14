Live JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Class 12 result shortly at jkbose.nic.in JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 (OUT) Live: JKBOSE Class 10 result 2025 has been declared. The JKBOSE 12th result 2025 will be out shortly, the students can check Class 12 result on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results 2025, the pass percentage in the JKBOSE Class 10 exam 2025 touched at 84 per cent. Over 94,000 students had appeared in the annual regular exams of 10th standard that commenced on November 3 in the Kashmir division.

The JKBOSE 12th result 2025 will be out shortly, the students can check Class 12 result on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. To download JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 link. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth and other details. JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 and take a hard copy out of it.