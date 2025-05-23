JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th results 2025 soon, check expected date, how to download, websites, more The Jharkhand JAC Board will soon declare the 10th and 12th results for 2025. Students awaiting their results can check for updates on the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results for 2025 by visiting the official JAC websites: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon announce the results for the class 10th and 12th board exams. According to media reports, the JAC 10th result for 2025 will be declared first, followed by the class 12th science results by the end of May. The results for commerce will be announced later. However, there is no official update from the board officials. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results for 2025 by visiting the official JAC websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exams were conducted between February 11 and March 4, with approximately 4 lakh students appearing for the exams. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their marksheets using their roll number and roll code during the login process.

How to download the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results?

1. Visit the official JAC website - jacresults.com.

2. Click on the respective link - JAC 10th results, JAC 12th results.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your roll code and roll number, then submit.

5. The result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the Jharkhand Board 10th result or JAC Jharkhand 12th board result for future reference.

Last year, the Jharkhand Class 10th results were announced on April 19 and the class 12th on April 30. Based on this trend, it is expected that the results will be announced around the same time in May. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official channels for the latest updates.

What if I fail the Jharkhand JAC Board 10th or 12th exam?

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in the Jharkhand JAC Board 10th and 12th exams. Those who fail to achieve the minimum marks in each subject will have a second chance to improve their marks by applying for re-evaluation or by appearing in the supplementary exam.

Websites to check scorecards