ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 at caresults.icai.org; check minimum qualifying marks

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation exam result 2026 links are - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation exam was held between May 14 and 20, 2026. To qualify in CA Foundation exam 2026, candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

How to download CA Foundation scorecard PDF at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can check and download ICAI CA Foundation scorecard on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org. To download CA Foundation scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult, caresults.icai.org and click on CA Foundation scorecard PDF link. Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number and registration number as the login credentials

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Foundation scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA Foundation scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation merit list PDF

The candidates can check and download CA Foundation merit list 2026 PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA Foundation toppers list PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portals- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on merit list PDF link. CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download, save CA Foundation toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult Click on CA toppers list PDF link CA Foundation merit list PDF will be available for download Save CA Foundation merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CA Foundation January result 2026 pass percentage

A total of 19.23 per cent candidates got qualified in the CA Foundation January exam, the pass percentage of the male students was 20.12 per cent, while female students was 19.26 per cent.

For details on ICAI CA Foundation result 2026, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 at caresults.icai.org; how to download scorecard PDF