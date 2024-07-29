Monday, July 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out, direct link here

Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out, direct link here

Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 has been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Students who appeared in the Gujarat Supplementary Board exam 2024 can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2024 13:12 IST
Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out

GSEB Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of classes 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared in the Gujarat SSC, HSC Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, gseb.org.

 GSEB supplementary exams 2024 were conducted between June 24 and July 4 while Gujarat Board HSC supplementary 2024 exams for the science stream were conducted between June 24 and July 3. The Class 12 general and vocational stream exams were scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and July 3. 

To pass the class 10th and 12th board exams, the students are required to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Students can download GSEB SSC, and HSC Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below. 

How to download GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org
  • Navigate the link to the 'GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024'
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your seat number and other details
  • GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the results for future reference

Details mentioned on mark sheets

  • Student’s name
  • Seat number
  • Subject names
  • Subject-wise marks obtained
  • Subject-wise grades obtained
  • Aggregate marks and grade
  • Percentile secured

Direct link to check Gujarat Class 10th, 12th Marksheet

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement