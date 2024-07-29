Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2024 out

GSEB Supplementary SSC, HSC Result 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results of classes 10th, and 12th. Students who appeared in the Gujarat SSC, HSC Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB supplementary exams 2024 were conducted between June 24 and July 4 while Gujarat Board HSC supplementary 2024 exams for the science stream were conducted between June 24 and July 3. The Class 12 general and vocational stream exams were scheduled to be conducted on July 6 and July 3.

To pass the class 10th and 12th board exams, the students are required to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Students can download GSEB SSC, and HSC Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024?

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Navigate the link to the 'GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to provide your seat number and other details

GSEB Class 10th, and 12th Board Supplementary Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the results for future reference

Details mentioned on mark sheets

Student’s name

Seat number

Subject names

Subject-wise marks obtained

Subject-wise grades obtained

Aggregate marks and grade

Percentile secured

Direct link to check Gujarat Class 10th, 12th Marksheet